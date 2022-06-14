© 2022
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Previewing the 18th Annual SouthSide Film Festival with Jeff Vaclavik and Jennifer Cotto | LV Arts Salon

Published June 14, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT
LVAS6-13.jpg

Paul Willistein welcomes to the WDIY studios the creatives behind the 18th annual SouthSide Film Festival, taking place June 14-18.

SouthSide Film Institute Board President Jeff Vaclavik and Film Festival Director Jennifer Cotto join Paul to talk about the variety of entries that span different genres - and include titles like Cat Daddies, Take Me to the Prom, Calendar Girls and more – being showcased at venues like the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts, Touchstone Theatre, and the National Museum of Industrial History.

SouthSide Film Festival

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/13/22)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon SouthSide Film FestivalJeff VaclavikJennifer CottoSouthSide Film InstituteMoviesCat DaddiesTake Me to the PromCalendar GirlsLehigh Valley Charter High School for the ArtsTouchstone TheatreNational Museum of Industrial HistoryBethlehem
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
