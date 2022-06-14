Previewing the 18th Annual SouthSide Film Festival with Jeff Vaclavik and Jennifer Cotto | LV Arts Salon
Paul Willistein welcomes to the WDIY studios the creatives behind the 18th annual SouthSide Film Festival, taking place June 14-18.
SouthSide Film Institute Board President Jeff Vaclavik and Film Festival Director Jennifer Cotto join Paul to talk about the variety of entries that span different genres - and include titles like Cat Daddies, Take Me to the Prom, Calendar Girls and more – being showcased at venues like the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts, Touchstone Theatre, and the National Museum of Industrial History.
(Original air-date: 6/13/22)