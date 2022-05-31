© 2022
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Dennis Razze and the Many Offerings of the 2022 Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival | LV Arts Salon

Published May 31, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT
IMG_1732.JPG

Kate Scuffle welcomes Dennis Razze, Associate Artistic Director of the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival to talk about the return to live, indoor performances for the 2022 season which includes a cherished romantic comedy by William Shakespeare, a Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning drama by August Wilson, an iconic 20th-century musical, a very special staged reading, two children’s theatre productions, a rousing concert, and as always...a group of acclaimed directors and artists.

The Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival runs June 3-Aug. 7 at the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts at DeSales University.

PA-SF-2022.jpg
Contributed photo
/
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/30/22)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
