Dennis Razze and the Many Offerings of the 2022 Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Dennis Razze, Associate Artistic Director of the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival to talk about the return to live, indoor performances for the 2022 season which includes a cherished romantic comedy by William Shakespeare, a Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning drama by August Wilson, an iconic 20th-century musical, a very special staged reading, two children’s theatre productions, a rousing concert, and as always...a group of acclaimed directors and artists.

The Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival runs June 3-Aug. 7 at the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts at DeSales University.

Contributed photo / Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival

(Original air-date: 5/30/22)