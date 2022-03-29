© 2022
LVArtsSalon.png
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Nurture Nature Center's Keri Maxfield and 'Climate Conversations: All We Can Save' | LV Arts Salon

Published March 29, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT
Keri-SOS-Perspectives.jpg

Kate Scuffle welcomes Keri Maxfield, Art Director of the Nurture Nature Center in Easton to talk about the center’s upcoming presentation of "Climate Conversations: All We Can Save." This traveling exhibit features eight mid-career women artists who are working on environmental issues through an array of painting, kinetic sculpture, animation, projection, photographs and more.

The largest NNC installation to date, “Climate Conversations: All We Can Save” opens April 8 and runs through June 30.

climate-show-cardcover.jpg

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/28/22)

Tags

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Keri MaxfieldClimate Conversations: All We Can SaveNurture Nature CenterClimate Changeenvironmental issuesExhibitArtistsArtEaston
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
