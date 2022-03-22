The Art and Power of 'Heroes' with Bart Cooper, Kevin Greene and Kassie Hilgert | LV Arts Salon

Silagh White hosts a show about “Heroes,” a project of artworks, educational and public programming and outreach events that feature the experimental work of Bart Cooper. Bart chats with Silagh about the exhibition and accompanying virtual seminars, and are joined by Faces International COO Kevin Greene and ArtsQuest President and CEO Kassie Hilgert.

The installment, on display at the Banana Factory Arts Center through May, invites viewers and attendees to examine heroes in popular culture. Toeing the line between the real and fictional worlds, Cooper uses mixed media methods to create portraits of powerful Black women, matching them up to suitable Marvel characters to highlight the connection between America’s favorite comic characters, and the country’s history of powerful, gritty, brave Black women leaders.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/21/22)