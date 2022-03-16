Sláinte! Celebrating St. Patrick's Day with Theresa Cantley and Patrick Brogan | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes the spirit of St. Patrick to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon with Theresa Cantley of Donegal Square and McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar in Bethlehem, along with Patrick Brogan, ArtsQuest’s Chief Programming Officer as they preview the Lehigh Valley's newest festival: Sláinte!

This four-day festival is focused on the music and traditions of the Emerald Isle, featuring fiddles and a fiddle contest, several Irish bands, whiskey and a traditional Irish breakfast, Sláinte will be an immersive experience taking the usual St. Patrick’s Day festivities to the next level, starting Thursday, March 17 through Sunday, March 20 inside ArtsQuest Center.

