Winter Juried Exhibition, LCCC Student Artwork and More with Ann Lalik | Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Ann Lalik, Gallery Director and Arts Coordinator for Penn State Lehigh Valley to talk about the Lehigh Art Alliance Winter Juried Exhibition showing in the Ronald K. De Long Gallery until Mar. 15.

Right next door is the Community Gallery, featuring "Lehigh Carbon Community College's Capstone in Fine Arts Exhibition: Lost and Found." The exhibit features artwork and media by LCCC students, with works on display through Mar. 18.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/28/22)