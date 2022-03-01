© 2022
At the Movies

Winter Juried Exhibition, LCCC Student Artwork and More with Ann Lalik | Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Published March 1, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST
Contributed photo

Kate Scuffle welcomes Ann Lalik, Gallery Director and Arts Coordinator for Penn State Lehigh Valley to talk about the Lehigh Art Alliance Winter Juried Exhibition showing in the Ronald K. De Long Gallery until Mar. 15.

Right next door is the Community Gallery, featuring "Lehigh Carbon Community College's Capstone in Fine Arts Exhibition: Lost and Found." The exhibit features artwork and media by LCCC students, with works on display through Mar. 18.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/28/22)

At the Movies Ann LalikPenn State Lehigh ValleyLehigh Art AllianceRonald K De Long GalleryWinter Juried ExhibitionLehigh Carbon Community CollegeCapstone in Fine Arts Exhibition: Lost and FoundExhibit
Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
