Bringing the Vibration with DJ Quick Draw and Sound Off | Inside the (610)

Mike Frassetto sits down first with DJ Quick Draw to talk about his journey through music creation, his favorite genres of music to perform and listen to, and his goal of providing the full Caribbean experience. He gives his view on the benefits of a festival like One Earth ReggaeFest and shares why he's excited to perform.

Then, Mike sits down with the members of Sound Off to talk about how the band got started and how they all found their way to music. They give a sneak peek into some of the music they'll be performing at the festival and talk about their plan to bring the vibration.

One Earth ReggaeFest is a day-long festival taking place at SteelStacks on July 6. More information can be found here.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610. Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.