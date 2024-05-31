© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside the (610)

"Show Up and Focus On Your Intentions" with Kaleem Bailey and Nicole Gerhart | Inside the (610)

By Michael Frassetto
Published May 31, 2024 at 12:58 PM EDT

Mike Frassetto first welcomes Kaleem Bailey, also known as DJ Focus, to talk about his involvement in several festivals across Easton. They talk about the importance of tapping into whatever community you live in to get the best experience and the importance of remembering the 'E' in 'ABE.'

Then, Mike sits down with Nicole Gerhart, a Lehigh Valley native who's involved in real estate, interior design, and so much more. She tells her story of shifting from a hospital job to being her own boss and gives tips for those looking to pursue the same goals.

Together, Kaleem and Nicole illustrate their love for the Lehigh Valley, as someone who moved here as an adult and someone who's lived here their whole life.

Inside the (610) provides a unique perspective on what makes the Lehigh Valley special, including conversations about all the amazing things happening "inside the 610." Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610. Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

(Original air-date: 5/30/24)

Tags
Inside the (610) Kaleem BaileyDJ FocusNicole GerhartfestivalReal EstateLehigh Valley
Michael Frassetto
Mike Frassetto is a Lehigh Valley native and long time community activist. He has made a career in supporting and mentoring young people and is the founder and executive director of Movement Moves Media, a local non-profit that helps young artists, musicians and media creators network and become entrepreneurs. Mike is a former educator in the Allentown School District, previously employed by Tesla and currently works in the medical cannabis industry. He helps young adults in Allentown get involved in the political process and run for elected positions. Recently, he produced two regionally nominated short documentaries, is an ultra-marathon runner and competed in an Ironman. Currently, he lives with his wife, daughter and dog in Breinigsville.
See stories by Michael Frassetto
Related Content