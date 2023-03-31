New Restaurant, New Representation: Pennsylvania Rye Co.'s Jesse Haik and Sarina Torres | Inside the (610)

Mike Frassetto begins by welcoming Jesse Haik, co-founder of Pennsylvania Rye Company in Allentown. They talk about his background growing up in Louisiana, how the new restaurant was started, its menu and unique dishes (like roasted octopus), how they maintain a welcoming and energetic atmosphere.

For the second half of the program, Michael speaks with Sarina Torres, a young business owner, college student, and candidate for Allentown City Council. Sarina and Mike talk about why she decided to run for office, the importance of increasing youth representation and transparency, her experience starting a business, how her background drove her to create new opportunities, and more.

Inside the (610) provides a unique perspective on what makes the Lehigh Valley special, including conversations about all the amazing things happening "inside the 610." Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610. Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

(Original air-date: 3/30/23)