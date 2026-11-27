Some of the best gifts don't come in a box or wrapped in a bow.

Hosts Margaret McConnell and Tiffany Sondergaard look at ways to make the holidays a little bit brighter for our neighbors, through contributions to nonprofits and organizations. They talk with Chris Gillis of TKO Hospitality and Cancer Support Community Greater Lehigh Valley; Lilly Moss, cancer survivor and country music artist; and Dan Moyer of the Lehigh Valley Auto Show, Cars & Kids, Because We CARe, and GLVADA.

Home for the Holidays: ’Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big is a weekly 8-week podcast, co-produced by WDIY 88.1 FM and ts brand elevation.