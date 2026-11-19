Artful Finds and Local Treasures | Home for the Holidays
Sometimes the best gifts are the ones you didn't even expect to find.
Hosts Margaret McConnell and Tiffany Sondergaard explore gifts that are creative, unexpected, and sometimes one-of-a-kind — definitely not something you'd find in a big box store. They talk with Andrew Ward, owner of Room & Ward Vintage, about what shoppers are looking for, and what they find, in stores like his.
Home for the Holidays: ’Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big is a weekly 8-week podcast, co-produced by WDIY 88.1 FM and ts brand elevation.