Sometimes the best gifts are the ones you didn't even expect to find.

Hosts Margaret McConnell and Tiffany Sondergaard explore gifts that are creative, unexpected, and sometimes one-of-a-kind — definitely not something you'd find in a big box store. They talk with Andrew Ward, owner of Room & Ward Vintage, about what shoppers are looking for, and what they find, in stores like his.

Home for the Holidays: ’Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big is a weekly 8-week podcast, co-produced by WDIY 88.1 FM and ts brand elevation.