For the Foodie | Home for the Holidays

The Lehigh Valley is homed to endless mouth-watering businesses, and many of them offer perfect gift options for the foodie in your life!

Hosts Margaret McConnell and Tiffany Sondergaard talk with Erin Zebertavage of the SouthSide Arts District, Mary Reshetar of Unwine Vineyards, and Annabel Figueroa of Donerds Donuts and Zen Cafe.

Home for the Holidays: ’Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big is a weekly 8-week podcast, co-produced by WDIY 88.1 FM and ts brand elevation.