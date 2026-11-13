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Home for the Holidays

For the Foodie | Home for the Holidays

By Margaret McConnell,
Tiffany Sondergaard
Published November 13, 2026 at 5:09 AM EST
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The Lehigh Valley is homed to endless mouth-watering businesses, and many of them offer perfect gift options for the foodie in your life!

Hosts Margaret McConnell and Tiffany Sondergaard talk with Erin Zebertavage of the SouthSide Arts District, Mary Reshetar of Unwine Vineyards, and Annabel Figueroa of Donerds Donuts and Zen Cafe.

Home for the Holidays: ’Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big is a weekly 8-week podcast, co-produced by WDIY 88.1 FM and ts brand elevation.

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Home for the Holidays Erin ZebertavageMary ReshetarAnnabel Figueroa
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
Tiffany Sondergaard
Tiffany Sondergaard is the co-host of Home for the Holidays, co-production of WDIY, PBS39 and ts Brand Elevation.
See stories by Tiffany Sondergaard
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