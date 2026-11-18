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Restoring Petals
Roots and Resilience
Teen Connect
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The Inside Dish
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Your Financial Choices
Active Lehigh Valley
Charla Comunitaria
Defeating Darkness
HerStory: Women Who Lead
Home for the Holidays
Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon
Let's Talk
Off the Map
On the Media
Perspectives
Plan Lehigh Valley
Q:LV
Radiolab
Restoring Petals
Roots and Resilience
Teen Connect
Teen Money Matters
Teen Scientist
The El-Chaar Chronicles
The Entrepreneurs' Club at WDIY
The Inside Dish
The Well-Being Report
Trailblazers
Twenties Toolbox
Valley Voices
Young Valley Leaders
Your Financial Choices
Short Features
At the Movies
Celtic Cultural Minute
Economic Pulse
Environmental Minute
Lehigh Valley Landmarks
Megan's Museum Minute
Shakespearean Insights
Something to Say
When Good Things Happen
At the Movies
Celtic Cultural Minute
Economic Pulse
Environmental Minute
Lehigh Valley Landmarks
Megan's Museum Minute
Shakespearean Insights
Something to Say
When Good Things Happen
Music
All Music Programs A-Z
Blues
Classical
Folk
Jazz
Late Night
On-Air Playlist
Rock/Pop/AAA
Two-Week Music Show Archive
WDIY Studio Sessions
Weekends
World Music
All Music Programs A-Z
Blues
Classical
Folk
Jazz
Late Night
On-Air Playlist
Rock/Pop/AAA
Two-Week Music Show Archive
WDIY Studio Sessions
Weekends
World Music
Schedule
Support
Become a Member
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Donate Records
Donate Your Vehicle
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Become a Member
Become a Volunteer
Donate Records
Donate Your Vehicle
Foundations, Funds, and Government Support
Leadership Circle
Planned Giving
Underwriting/Business Support
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Events from WDIY's Sponsors
View Discover Lehigh Valley Events
Submit An Event
Events from WDIY's Sponsors
View Discover Lehigh Valley Events
Submit An Event
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About WDIY
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Contact Us
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WDIY's Youth Media Program
About WDIY
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Employment Opportunities
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On-Air Hosts
Staff
WDIY's Youth Media Program
Andrew Ward