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HerStory: Women Who Lead

"Giving People a Chance to Tell their Story" with Fadia Halma | HerStory

By Sandra Bieber
Published June 18, 2026 at 2:29 PM EDT

On this episode, Sandra Bieber welcomes Fadia Halma, America250PA Lehigh County Advisor, to talk about the amazing celebrations taking place across the region to celebrate the nation's birthday.

Fadia shares her excitement for helping to create history by celebrating history and talks about the partnerships that make all this year's excitement possible, as well as the importance of welcoming all Americans in no matter their background.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating the contributions of powerful women, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the third Thursday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/18/25)

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HerStory: Women Who Lead Fadia HalmaAmerica250HistoryLehigh County
Sandra Bieber
Sandra Bieber is the host of the monthly WDIY podcast HerStory: Women Who Lead. She brings with her a wealth of experience in nonprofit leadership, community development, marketing and philanthropy.
See stories by Sandra Bieber
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