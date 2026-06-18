"Giving People a Chance to Tell their Story" with Fadia Halma | HerStory

On this episode, Sandra Bieber welcomes Fadia Halma, America250PA Lehigh County Advisor, to talk about the amazing celebrations taking place across the region to celebrate the nation's birthday.

Fadia shares her excitement for helping to create history by celebrating history and talks about the partnerships that make all this year's excitement possible, as well as the importance of welcoming all Americans in no matter their background.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating the contributions of powerful women, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the third Thursday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/18/25)

