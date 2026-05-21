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HerStory: Women Who Lead

"Our Product Is Hope" with Dawn Godshall, Jessica Reimert, and Katherine Duque | HerStory

By Sandra Bieber
Published May 21, 2026 at 3:30 PM EDT

On this episode, Sandra Bieber sits down with Dawn Godshall, Jessica Reimert, and Katherine Duque, three powerhouse women at the helm of Community Action Lehigh Valley who bring deeply personal stories to their work.

The group gets candid about the realities of nonprofit leadership, from funding pressures to misconceptions and the passion that keeps them going on the hardest days. Together, they share how they lead with humility and a dedication to treating the whole person, not just the problem.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating the contributions of powerful women, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the third Thursday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/21/25)

Tags
HerStory: Women Who Lead Dawn GodshallJessica ReimertKatherine DuqueCommunity Action Lehigh ValleyLeadershipsocial change
Sandra Bieber
Sandra Bieber is the host of the monthly WDIY podcast HerStory: Women Who Lead. She brings with her a wealth of experience in nonprofit leadership, community development, marketing and philanthropy.
See stories by Sandra Bieber
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