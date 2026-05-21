"Our Product Is Hope" with Dawn Godshall, Jessica Reimert, and Katherine Duque | HerStory

On this episode, Sandra Bieber sits down with Dawn Godshall, Jessica Reimert, and Katherine Duque, three powerhouse women at the helm of Community Action Lehigh Valley who bring deeply personal stories to their work.

The group gets candid about the realities of nonprofit leadership, from funding pressures to misconceptions and the passion that keeps them going on the hardest days. Together, they share how they lead with humility and a dedication to treating the whole person, not just the problem.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating the contributions of powerful women, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the third Thursday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/21/25)

