Stronger Together with Teresa Wright-Johnson, Nancy Werteen, Hilda Cruz, Doris Marcon | HerStory

On this episode, Sandra Bieber hosts a panel discussion for Community Action Lehigh Valley's Women of Impact luncheon, featuring four inspiring women who are advocating for women's health and wellness in their work and lives.

The group explores what it looks like to build community and what it really means to take time for recovery and self care. They discuss the importance of understanding different health warning signs for women and share some of the experiences that reminded them of the value of support systems and the power of self advocacy.

HerStory is a dynamic and inspiring podcast celebrating the contributions of powerful women, through engaging conversations with female trailblazers, health experts, and community leaders. Tune in the third Thursday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/19/25)

