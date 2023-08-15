© 2023
HealthBEAT

Community History, Moms and Babies, and Education : HealthBEAT's Greatest Hits | HealthBEAT

By Greg Capogna
Published August 15, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT
Matt Trust (left) and Ed Meehan (right)
Greg Capogna and co-host Ed Meehan from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health look back on notable segments from previous HealthBEAT episodes over the past year.

Listen to conversations with Dan Bosket, Dr. Brian Nester, Vicky Kistler, Dr. Carol Birks and Dr. Bobby Milstein, and hear Greg and Ed talk about how these moments demonstrate the importance of looking at how multiple sectors influence the community's health conditions.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/14/23)

Dan Bosket Brian Nester Vicky Kistler Dr. Carol Birks Dr. Bobby Milstein Community health LVHN Community Health Symposium Pool Speaker Series Families
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
