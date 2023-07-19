© 2023
HealthBEAT

Making the Healthy Choice: Dan Buettner Jr. and Activating Allentown's 'Blue Zone' | HealthBEAT

By Greg Capogna
Published July 19, 2023 at 1:12 AM EDT

Greg Capogna and co-host Ed Meehan of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Dan Buettner Jr., National Spokesperson and Director of Solutions for Blue Zones to talk about the launch of the "Blue Zones Activate" initiative in Allentown.

They talk about the Blue Zones' findings and research, conducted by Dan Buettner Sr., the "Power 9" lifestyle habits, how the Blue Zone model may be adapted to fit the population of Allentown, and how making healthy lifestyle choices is a lot like exercising a muscle.

The Blue Zones Activate website for Allentown can be found here.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/17/23)

Tags
HealthBEAT Dan Buettner Jr.Blue ZonesBlue Zones ActivatePower 9life radiusHealthy livingHealthy eatingLehigh Valley Health NetworkDan BuettnerLeonard Parker Pool Institute for Health
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
