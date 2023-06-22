© 2023
HealthBEAT

Community Heals: Dr. Ken Thompson, Brigit Hassig, and the Development of ICT | HealthBEAT

By Greg Capogna
Published June 22, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT

Greg Capogna and co-host Ed Meehan of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute of Health welcome Dr. Ken Thompson and Brigit Hassig from the Visible Hands Collaborative in Pittsburgh for a discussion about mental health and Integrative Community Therapy (ICT).

They talk about how ICT was founded by Dr. Adalberto Barreto in Brazil, how it draws people together to create a safe space for others to share their topics of concern or life experiences, as well as how ICT is being adapted to work in communities in the Lehigh Valley, across Pennsylvania, and throughout the world.

In an exclusive web-only aftershow, the group discusses the state of mental health in the country today.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/19/23)

Tags
HealthBEAT Mental Healthcollective impact programs
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.

