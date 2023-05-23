Becoming Stewards of a Better 'Well-Being Society' with Dr. Bobby Milstein | HealthBEAT

Greg Capogna and co-host Edward Meehan from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Dr. Bobby Milstein, Director of System Strategy for ReThink Health and the Rippel Foundation, and a visiting professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Greg, Edward and Bobby discuss the importance of stewardship in helping to further the social determinants of health, how Allentown is developing compared to other Rust Belt communities, building a society that works for all, and developing the infrastructure for a "well-being society."

(Original air-date: 5/22/23)