The Correlation Between Sustainability and Mental Health | Environmental Minute

Hello and welcome to Environmental Minute! This is a segment brought to you by WDIY, in part by the Estate of Don Miles, and I am your host, Maddie Yang, a junior in high school at Moravian Academy, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. I am super passionate about all things climate change, sustainability, and empowering and educating others to take action against the climate crisis. My goal for this segment is to provide listeners with a glimpse to a whole variety of topics in the vast realm of sustainability from biodiversity to ecotourism, and plant-based diets to sustainable swamps.

Today’s episode is about the correlation between sustainability and mental health. Two topics that may seem unrelated - but in actuality - are highly intertwined.

May is mental health awareness month. This month has been observed in the United States since 1994, and was founded by Mental Health America to prevent stigmas, false notions surrounding mental health, and educate the public. This year’s theme for Mental Health month is “More Good Days, Together,” emphasizing community, togetherness, and mutual support.

Bringing it back to the purpose of Environmental Minute though, I’m sure you have noticed that there is a high correlation between mental health and sustainability.

Have you ever noticed how different you feel after spending time outside? Maybe it’s a walk in the woods. Sitting near water. Gardening. Even just lying in the grass. There’s a reason for that.

Research shows that time in nature reduces cortisol levels - the body’s primary stress hormone. It can lower blood pressure, improve focus, and decrease symptoms of anxiety and depression. For many of us, this is old news.

But there’s another layer to this conversation. As awareness of climate change grows, so does something called eco-anxiety — the chronic fear of environmental doom. Many young people report feeling overwhelmed or discouraged about the planet’s future. In fact, roughly 68 percent of adults report feeling this way.

Here’s where sustainability comes in. Engaging in sustainable actions - whether that’s planting trees, reducing waste, organizing a clean-up, or advocating for policy - can improve mental well-being. Because action builds agency.

When people feel powerless, stress increases. When people feel capable of making change, even small change, resilience grows.

Community sustainability efforts also create connections. And connection is one of the strongest protective factors for mental health.

Think about community gardens. Farmers markets. Local conservation groups. These spaces bring people together with shared purpose. Taking care of the planet and ourselves are not separate goals - they are deeply intertwined.

Thank you so much for tuning into this episode of Environmental Minute, and I hope this conversation has inspired you to think deeply about sustainability and mental health.

Until next time, I’m Maddie Yang, and this has been Environmental Minute.

