Travel and Ecotourism | Environmental Minute

Hello and welcome to Environmental Minute! This is a segment brought to you by WDIY, in part by the Estate of Don Miles, and I am your host, Maddie Yang, a junior in high school at Moravian Academy, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. I am super passionate about all things climate change, sustainability, and empowering and educating others to take action against the climate crisis. My goal for this segment is to provide listeners with a glimpse to a whole variety of topics in the vast realm of sustainability from biodiversity to ecotourism, and plant-based diets to sustainable swaps.

Today’s episode is about travel! Who doesn’t love traveling? For many, travel means adventure, new foods, meeting new people, relaxation, and exploration.

But travel also means increasing your environmental footprint. Think about the emissions flights produce. How much water and energy resorts use. The amount of garbage that is generated by tourists. Yeah, it’s not so good.

But this is where ecotourism steps in.

Ecotourism is responsible travel to natural areas that conserves the environment, sustains the well-being of local people, and involves education.

In other words: travel that gives back more than it takes.

A true ecotourism experience might look like staying in locally owned lodges that use renewable energy. It might mean guided hikes led by Indigenous experts who share cultural and ecological knowledge. It might involve wildlife viewing that follows strict distance guidelines to protect animals from stress.

Done right, ecotourism funds conservation.

National parks, marine reserves, rainforest protection programs — many rely on visitor fees. When travelers choose ethical operators, their money supports habitat restoration, anti-poaching efforts, and local employment.

But there’s an important distinction: not all “eco” labels mean sustainable practices. Greenwashing exists in tourism just like it does in fashion or food.

So how can travelers make responsible choices?

Look for certifications from reputable organizations.Research whether the company supports local communities.Choose the local vegetarian options. Use public transportation. Bring a reusable water bottle. And the big one: pick locations that aren’t necessarily a plane ride away, as aviation has a major impact on our climate, contributing to 2.5% of global CO2 emissions.

Traveling more sustainably doesn’t have to be complicated. It just requires a little extra planning and a little more intentionality.

Thank you so much for tuning into this episode of Environmental Minute, and I hope this conversation has inspired you to think about the power of ecotourism. Until next time, I’m Maddie Yang, and this has been Environmental Minute.

