Economic Pulse: Week of 8/29/25

DJIA rose by 7% in the first 8 months of this year

The latest GDP update shows that the U.S. economy grew by 3.3% in the second quarter of 2025, slightly ahead of the initial 3.1% estimate, as all major sectors showed improvement—a rare occurrence in GDP updates. However, even with this upward adjustment, the growth rate for the first half of the year was a modest 1.4% at annual rates. Personal consumption in the US now totals a whopping $20.6 trillion—larger than the entire GDP of China, the world’s second-largest economy.

(Original air-date: 8/29/25)