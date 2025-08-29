© 2025
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 8/29/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published August 29, 2025 at 12:33 PM EDT

DJIA rose by 7% in the first 8 months of this year

The latest GDP update shows that the U.S. economy grew by 3.3% in the second quarter of 2025, slightly ahead of the initial 3.1% estimate, as all major sectors showed improvement—a rare occurrence in GDP updates. However, even with this upward adjustment, the growth rate for the first half of the year was a modest 1.4% at annual rates. Personal consumption in the US now totals a whopping $20.6 trillion—larger than the entire GDP of China, the world’s second-largest economy.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 8/29/25)

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
