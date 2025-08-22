© 2025
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 8/22/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published August 22, 2025 at 11:05 AM EDT

Consumer Sentiment Falls by 5% in August

Consumer confidence fell in August. The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index dropped 5% in August, leaving it 14% lower than a year ago and down 21% so far in 2025. Expectations for the economy's future have tumbled 22% this year, with worries about personal finances, job security, inflation, and the business climate cutting across party lines. Inflation expectations for the next 12 months have eased to 5%, but more Americans now fear runaway prices: the share anticipating double-digit inflation has surged from 19% in December to 33% in June. At the same time, optimism about the job market is fading-30% fewer consumers expect unemployment to fall, while those bracing for higher joblessness have jumped 43%.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 8/22/25)

Tags
Economic Pulse consumer sentiment indexEconomypersonal financesJobsInflationBusiness
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
