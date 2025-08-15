© 2025
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 8/15/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published August 15, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT

Inflation at 2.7% in July

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.2% in July, significantly lower than what most economists expected. Overall inflation over the last 12 months stood at 2.7%, the same as in June. And this happened despite a 9.5% drop in gasoline prices, which historically has a very high correlation with inflation.

Inflation in this century rose above 4% only during 2005 and 2008, before spiking dramatically to over 9% by 2022. This surge was almost entirely driven by massive government transfer payments, which significantly raised personal consumption expenditures.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 8/15/25)

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
