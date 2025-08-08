© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Read a message from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell on the recent closure of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 8/8/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published August 8, 2025 at 1:54 PM EDT

Monthly Job Gains have dropped significantly

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), payroll employment growth—which averaged 150,000 to 250,000 jobs per month before the pandemic—has slowed to an average of just 35,000 over the past three months. This sharp decline follows downward revisions to May and June data as the BLS incorporated additional responses from businesses and government agencies. Since many employers do not immediately respond to BLS surveys, initial estimates are often adjusted later. Notably, Mondy’s Analytics attributes the unusually large revisions this time to the large cuts in the government sector.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 8/8/25)

Tags
Economic Pulse Bureau of Labor Statisticspayroll jobsEmployment RateEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
Related Content
  • Economic Pulse: Week of 7/25/25
    Kamran Afshar
    Retail Sales up in June... Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this and more in his synopsis of this week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and nation.