© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Read a message from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell on the recent House vote to claw back public media funding.
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 7/25/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published July 25, 2025 at 1:57 PM EDT

Retail Sales up in June

Retail sales were up 3.9% in June compared to a year ago, slightly below the 2025 average of 4.4%. After adjusting for inflation, however, growth was just 1.2% also below this year’s average.

The gains were largely driven by health and personal care stores, which surged 8% compared to last year and restaurants, auto dealers, furniture stores, clothing retailers, and grocery stores. However, gas stations, department stores, and electronics and appliance retailers experienced declines in sales.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 7/25/25)

Tags
Economic Pulse Retail SalesInflationEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
Related Content
  • Economic Pulse: Week of 7/18/25
    Kamran Afshar
    Inflation rose to 2.7% in June. Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this and more in his synopsis of this week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and nation.