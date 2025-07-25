Economic Pulse: Week of 7/25/25

Retail Sales up in June

Retail sales were up 3.9% in June compared to a year ago, slightly below the 2025 average of 4.4%. After adjusting for inflation, however, growth was just 1.2% also below this year’s average.

The gains were largely driven by health and personal care stores, which surged 8% compared to last year and restaurants, auto dealers, furniture stores, clothing retailers, and grocery stores. However, gas stations, department stores, and electronics and appliance retailers experienced declines in sales.

(Original air-date: 7/25/25)