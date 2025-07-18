© 2025
Read a message from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell on the recent House vote to claw back public media funding.
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 7/18/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published July 18, 2025 at 1:15 PM EDT

Inflation rose to 2.7% in June

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.3% in June, almost three times higher than its February-May average. Overall inflation over the last 12 months rose to 2.7%, despite an 8.3% drop in gasoline prices. It should be noted that gasoline prices historically have a high correlation with inflation.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 7/18/25)

Economic Pulse InflationtariffsGas pricesEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
