Economic Pulse: Week of 7/18/25

Inflation rose to 2.7% in June

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.3% in June, almost three times higher than its February-May average. Overall inflation over the last 12 months rose to 2.7%, despite an 8.3% drop in gasoline prices. It should be noted that gasoline prices historically have a high correlation with inflation.

