© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 7/11/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published July 11, 2025 at 2:57 PM EDT

The FED Holds Steady on Interest Rates

After increasing rates 11 times from March 2022 to July 2023, and three rate cuts between September and December of last year, the FED had stood pat in all its meetings this year. The FED believes “inflation is coming in from an exogenous source”, and they are in a wait-and-see mode, prioritizing data on inflation and economic growth before making further decisions.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 7/11/25)

Tags
Economic Pulse Federal Reserveinterest ratesInflationEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
Related Content
  • Economic Pulse: Week of 6/27/25
    Kamran Afshar
    Are we still manufacturing? Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this and more in his synopsis of this week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and nation.