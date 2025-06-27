Economic Pulse: Week of 6/27/25

What Happened to Manufacturing? Are We Still Making Anything?

People often ask me: Are we still manufacturing anything? In the Lehigh Valley, that question hits close to home. Manufacturing was once the backbone of our local economy. Back in the 1970s, nearly half of the Valley’s workforce had a job in manufacturing. Today, it’s a little better than one in ten.

