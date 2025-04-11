Economic Pulse: Week of 4/11/25

Despite a significant increase in grocery prices, inflation eased down in March.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) dropped by 0.1% in March, despite grocery prices rising by half a percent just in one month. Overall inflation over the last 12 months dropped to 2.4%, thanks to a 10% drop in gasoline prices. It should be noted that gasoline prices historically have a high correlation with inflation, and with oil prices falling, there is a high probability that gasoline prices will drop further, putting downward pressure on the CPI and hopefully canceling some of the upward price pressures forthcoming from tariffs..

