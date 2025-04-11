© 2025
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 4/11/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published April 11, 2025 at 1:32 PM EDT

Despite a significant increase in grocery prices, inflation eased down in March.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) dropped by 0.1% in March, despite grocery prices rising by half a percent just in one month. Overall inflation over the last 12 months dropped to 2.4%, thanks to a 10% drop in gasoline prices. It should be noted that gasoline prices historically have a high correlation with inflation, and with oil prices falling, there is a high probability that gasoline prices will drop further, putting downward pressure on the CPI and hopefully canceling some of the upward price pressures forthcoming from tariffs..

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 4/11/25)

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
