© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Thank you, Buy-Back Campaign contributors! As promised, enjoy an interruption-free weekend. ❤️
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 4/4/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published April 4, 2025 at 2:10 PM EDT

Consumer Sentiment Falls for the Third Straight Month

The Consumer Sentiment Index, the CSI, dropped 12% in March, marking the third straight month of decline. In just the first quarter of this year, overall confidence has plummeted by 23%—and that’s before the tariff announcement on April 2nd. According to the University of Michigan, concerns are rising across the board: Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike are increasingly worried about their finances, job security, inflation, and the broader business climate. Optimism about the economy’s future has taken a sharp downturn across the political spectrum.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 4/4/25)

Tags
Economic Pulse consumer sentiment indextariffsPoliticsEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
Related Content
  • Economic Pulse: Week of 3/28/25
    Kamran Afshar
    The housing market... Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this and more in his synopsis of this week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and nation.