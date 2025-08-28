© 2025
Charla Comunitaria
Making Your Money Work for You with Javier Toro | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published August 28, 2025 at 3:30 PM EDT

Aurea Ortiz sits down with Javier Toro, a representative from Primerica, to explore what financial independence can look like and why it's important. Javier shares the personal experience that inspired him to pursue a career in financial education.

Javier also discusses the lack of formal education around finances. He stresses the importance of planning for retirement, getting life insurance, and following a financial plan.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 8/28/25)

Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria. She was elected to the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Member Representative in 2024
