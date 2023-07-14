© 2023
Celebrating Puerto Rican Culture and Pride with Flor and Robert Velez | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published July 14, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT

Aurea Ortiz welcomes Flor and Robert Velez from Puertorrican Culture Preservation to talk about the Puerto Rican Parade and Festival, taking place on July 23 in Allentown.

From the flag-raising ceremony outside of City Hall to the float contest, to the parade and the festival's music, food and events, the trio talk about how the day will be a celebration for the community, and a showcase of Puerto Rican culture and pride.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 7/13/23)

Charla Comunitaria Puerto Rican Day Parade and FestivalAllentownPuerto Rico
