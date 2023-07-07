From Patillas to Bethlehem: Looking at A Sister City Relationship with Dr. Ruth Reyes-Ramos | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz welcomes Dr. Ruth Reyes-Ramos, a professor at the University of Turabo and Pontifical Catholic University Puerto Rico to talk about Bethlehem's sister city search, the benefits of sharing cultures, education, and other resources between the two communities, and how Dr. Reyes is an advocate for the Puerto Rican city of Patillas.

They also talk about Dr. Reyes' work with the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico as Deputy Director of Vital Records, her foundation "Los Buenos de Patillas" which takes a humanistic approach to assisting residents, her passion for helping people with autism, and more.

*This episode was recorded prior to the June 23 Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley Gala.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 7/6/23)