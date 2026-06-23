© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We've wrapped up the on-air portion of WDIY's 2026 Spring Fund Drive — but there's still time to make a donation in support of your listening. Click here to give. 💚
At the Movies

Disclosure Day | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published June 23, 2026 at 9:28 AM EDT

Director Steven Spielberg returns to familiar territory: extra-terrestrial territory, that is. In “Disclosure Day,” suspicions are raised that the government has suppressed evidence of alien encounters. Mysterious circumstances surround a Kansas City TV station meteorologist Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt) and the CEO of Wardex, a top-secret corporation, Noah Scanlon (Colin Firth). Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Science-Fiction Adventure Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 6/22/26)

Tags
At the Movies Disclosure DayEmily BluntJosh O'ConnorColman DomingoColin FirthSteven SpielbergMovie Reviewscience fiction
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content