Director Steven Spielberg returns to familiar territory: extra-terrestrial territory, that is. In “Disclosure Day,” suspicions are raised that the government has suppressed evidence of alien encounters. Mysterious circumstances surround a Kansas City TV station meteorologist Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt) and the CEO of Wardex, a top-secret corporation, Noah Scanlon (Colin Firth). Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Science-Fiction Adventure Drama.

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(Original air-date: 6/22/26)

