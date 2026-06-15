Scary Movie | At the Movies

What is really scary about “Scary Movie” is the humor. The humor is silly, sophomoric and stupid. What’s even more scary is how often I laughed at the stupid one-liners, ridiculous sight gags and funny if distasteful jokes in “Scary Movie.” Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans and Craig Wayans wrote the screenplay. Marlon Wayans is back on screen as Shorty Meeks. Also back: Anna Faris and Regina Hall. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Comedy Horror film.

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(Original air-date: 6/15/26)

