Pressure | At the Movies

Meteorology and meteorologists are at the center of the movie, “Pressure,” which recounts the intense strategic debate some 72 hours before D-Day, June 6, 1944. The decision for the Allies to invade Normandy, France, made by General Dwight D. Eisenhower (Brendan Fraser), supreme commander of the Allied forces in Europe, depended competing forecasts for the weather. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the War Biography Drama.

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(Original air-date: 6/8/26)