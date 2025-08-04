The Fantastic Four: First Steps | At the Movies

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” returns to the big screen Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Ben Grimm, aka The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch (Joseph Quinn). The reboot of the Marvel Comics superhero team has a great retro look, terrific casting and impressive special effects. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Science Fiction, Action, Adventure film.

(Original air-date: 8/4/25)