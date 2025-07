“Smurfs” are back on the big screen with a stellar cast of voice talents for the animation feature film, led by John Goodman as Papa Smurf. The voice character performances include Rihanna as Smurfette and Nick Offerman as Ken. Smurfs up for children and their parents or guardians. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Comedy, Adventure Animation film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 7/28/25)