Superman | At the Movies

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s the new “Superman” movie, starring Bryn Mawr native David Corenswet as the Man of Steel. Also starring: Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. James Gunn (director, “The Guardians of the Galaxy”) directs the DC Studios movie, No. 1 two weeks in a row with more than $235 million at the domestic box office. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Science Fiction, Action film.

(Original air-date: 7/21/25)