At the Movies

Joker: Folie à Deux | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published October 22, 2024 at 10:50 AM EDT
Joker: Folie à Deux
/
IMDb

The subtitle of “Joker: Folie à Deux” (pronounced “foe lee a do”) is translated as “madness between two people.” The mad musical sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix, reprising his role as Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, and adds Lady Gaga as Harleen “Lee” Quinzel, a version of Harley Quinn, who idolizes Joker. Director Todd Phillips (nominated for three Oscars for “Joker,” 2019) takes a lot of risks with the film in plot, characters and visualization. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Psychological Thriller Musical.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 10/21/24)

Tags
At the Movies Joker: Folie à DeuxJoaquin PhoenixLady GagaTodd PhillipsThrillermusicalMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
