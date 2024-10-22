Joker: Folie à Deux | At the Movies

The subtitle of “Joker: Folie à Deux” (pronounced “foe lee a do”) is translated as “madness between two people.” The mad musical sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix, reprising his role as Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, and adds Lady Gaga as Harleen “Lee” Quinzel, a version of Harley Quinn, who idolizes Joker. Director Todd Phillips (nominated for three Oscars for “Joker,” 2019) takes a lot of risks with the film in plot, characters and visualization. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Psychological Thriller Musical.

(Original air-date: 10/21/24)