At the Movies

The Wild Robot | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published October 15, 2024 at 11:56 AM EDT
The Wild Robot
“The Wild Robot” is a feature animation film that tells the story of Roz (voiced by Lupita Nyong’o), a robot stranded on an island who raises an orphan baby goose, Brightbill (Kit Connor), and bonds with the wildlife there, including a red fox, Fink (Pedro Pascal),

The movie is directed by Chris Sanders (director, screenwriter, “How To Train Your Dragon,” 2010; director, screenwriter, “Lilo & Stitch,” 1998; screenwriter, “The Croods,” 2013; screenwriter, “Mulan,” 1998), who co-wrote the screenplay with Peter Brown, author of the 2020 book of the same title. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Science Fiction, Computer Animation film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 10/14/24)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
