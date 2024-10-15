The Wild Robot | At the Movies

“The Wild Robot” is a feature animation film that tells the story of Roz (voiced by Lupita Nyong’o), a robot stranded on an island who raises an orphan baby goose, Brightbill (Kit Connor), and bonds with the wildlife there, including a red fox, Fink (Pedro Pascal),

The movie is directed by Chris Sanders (director, screenwriter, “How To Train Your Dragon,” 2010; director, screenwriter, “Lilo & Stitch,” 1998; screenwriter, “The Croods,” 2013; screenwriter, “Mulan,” 1998), who co-wrote the screenplay with Peter Brown, author of the 2020 book of the same title. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Science Fiction, Computer Animation film.

(Original air-date: 10/14/24)