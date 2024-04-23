© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We met our goal for the Spring Membership Drive! Thank you to everyone who contributed! ❤️
At the Movies

Civil War | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published April 23, 2024 at 11:40 AM EDT
Civil War
/
IMDb

Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaeny star in the controversial “Civil War.” A photojournalist team follows a governmental breakdown in a not-too-distant-future United States. Director Alex Garland (Oscar nominee, original screenplay, “Ex Machina”) directs. Also starring: Nick Offerman, Jessie Plemmons. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Thriller.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 4/22/24)

Tags
At the Movies Civil WarWagner MouraKirsten DunstStephen McKinley HendersonCailee SpaenyNick OffermanJessie PlemmonsAction-ThrillerMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content