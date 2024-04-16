© 2024
At the Movies

Wicked Little Letters | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published April 16, 2024 at 12:05 PM EDT
Wicked Little Letters
/
IMDb

“Wicked Little Letters,” which is based on a true story, boasts wonderful performances, none more so than that of Olivia Colman, an Oscar actress winner for the movie, “The Favorite” (2018). The cast includes Timothy Spall, Gemna Jones and Jessie Buckley. “Wicked Little Letters” should delight fans of “Masterpiece Theatre” and British comedy. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Drama, Comedy, Crime film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 4/15/24)

Tags
At the Movies Wicked Little LettersOlivia ColmanTimothy SpallGemna JonesJessie Buckleycomedy-dramaCrimeMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
