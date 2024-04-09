Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire | At the Movies

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” is a sequel to “Godzilla vs. Kong” (2021). This time, the classic movie monsters are fighting on the same side. Think of it as a “Buddy Monster Movie,” a sort of Good Monster, Bad Monster mash-up. Oh, and by the way, the human actors include Rebecca Hall, Dan Stevens, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle. Unleash the CGI movie mayhem and they will come. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Adventure, Science-Fiction film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 4/8/24)