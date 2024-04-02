© 2024
At the Movies

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published April 2, 2024 at 11:06 AM EDT
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
/
Sony Corporation

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” fifth in the “Ghostbusters” franchise which began in 1984, is in its 40th anniversary year. Most of the original “Ghostbusters” cast is back: Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, Annie Potts and William Atherton. Add to this Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim and Celeste O’Connor from “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (2021). Plus, newcomers Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Emily Alyn Lind, James Acaster and some really big ghosts join the party. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Science-Fiction film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 4/1/24)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
