Bob Marley: One Love | At the Movies

“Bob Marley: One Love” is a welcome addition to the lore and legend of Bob Marley. If you’re a fan of Bob Marley, reggae music and the confluence of music, politics and society, the movie should be on your must-watch list. Bob Marley is played convincingly by Kingsley Ben-Adir. Reinaldo Marcus Green (director, “King Richard”) directs the film. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Biography, Drama, Music film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/19/24)