The Zone of Interest | At the Movies

“The Zone of Interest” is nominated for six Oscars: Picture, Director (Jonathan Glazer), Adapted Screenplay and International Feature Film. It’s based on the 2014 novel of the same title by Martin Amis. In “The Zone of Interest,” a family lives next door to Auschwitz. This is no ordinary family. This is Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel) and his wife Helwig (Sandra Hüller). Höss was the German Nazi commandant of Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Drama, History, War film.

