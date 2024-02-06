© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
At the Movies

Poor Things | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published February 6, 2024 at 10:02 AM EST
Atsushi Nishijima
/
Searchlight Pictures

“Poor Things” is nominated for 11 Oscars, including Picture, Director (Yorgos Lanthimos), Actress (Emma Stone) and Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo). A deranged doctor (Willem Dafoe) plays god to Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), whose view of Victorian London is challenged and challenging. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Comedy Drama, Romance, Science-Fiction Horror film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/5/24)

Tags
At the Movies Poor ThingsEmma StoneWillem DafoeMark RuffaloYorgos LanthimosOscarscomedy-dramaromancescience fiction
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content