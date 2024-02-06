Poor Things | At the Movies

“Poor Things” is nominated for 11 Oscars, including Picture, Director (Yorgos Lanthimos), Actress (Emma Stone) and Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo). A deranged doctor (Willem Dafoe) plays god to Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), whose view of Victorian London is challenged and challenging. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Comedy Drama, Romance, Science-Fiction Horror film.

(Original air-date: 2/5/24)